If you miss the £1 coin deadline, don’t worry, head to Tesco

LIDL, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer have confirmed that the old pound coins will not be accepted in their stores as on midnighton Sunday.

But if you miss the deadline and still have a few old coins in your pocket Tesco has announced that it will be giving shoppers an additional week to spend in store.

The supermarket now joins the likes Poundland who has also pledged to continue accepting the new 12-sided coin after it becomes effectively worthless from October 15.

MoneySavingExpert has said that there are some banks and building societies who will accept the old coin after 15 October. But out of the banks they asked only HSBC, Barclays, Nationwide, RBS, Santander and Lloyds/Bank of Scotland said they would swap the coins only for their own customers.

Asda, Morrisons and Aldi have all also been contacted.