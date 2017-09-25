Inaugural golf day raises £30,000 for charity

Have your say

A GOLFING event has raised £30,000 for charity.

More than 150 people attended the charity golf day organised by Fareham-based IT firm, Taylor Made Computer Solutions.

The event raised tens of thousands of pounds for Wessex Heartbeat, a charity which provides support to babies, children, adults and their loved ones treated at Wessex Cardiac Centre at Southampton General Hospital.

Among those to tread the green were cricketer Shaun Udal and former Southampton footballer, Jason Dodd.

While some enjoyed the 18-hole tournament, other guests opted to attend the evening’s gala dinner.

Nigel Taylor, managing director of TMCS said: ‘We were ambitious from the outset with how much we wanted to raise for Wessex Heartbeat but even we were surprised at the grand total.

‘A huge thanks goes to everyone who attended and dug deep so generously for this fantastic cause.

‘We’ve certainly set the bar high in the first year!’

John Munro, chief executive of Wessex Heartbeat said: ‘The amount raised is truly staggering and we’re thankful to Taylor Made Computer Solution for putting on such a great event.’