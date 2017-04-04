Independent florist’s joy at making grade in guide

AN INDEPENDENT florist with branches in Southsea and Portchester has been made a certified member of the UK’s Good Florist Guide.

After an inspection from a panel of six judges, who assessed criteria including location, shopfront, staff and transport, florist Charmaine was made a member of the Good Florist Guide.

Kelly Jordan has owned and run Charmaine of Southsea in Albert Road for nine years. She opened a second branch in Portchester in 2015. She employs 10 shop staff and drivers across her two branches.

She said: ‘While there are commercial networks such as Interflora which we are proud to work with, The Good Florist Guide is the only professional body that inspects and guarantees the quality of florists, so be included in their guide is really exciting.

‘Now we are part of the Good Florist directory at goodfloristguide.com, can advertise our accreditation and be part of a promotional network for the business.’

Charmaine is preparing for a busy spring and Easter.

Kelly said: ‘This is one of the busiest times of year and I always look forward to receiving our new stock

‘The colours and variety increases and people love to celebrate the freshness and brightness of spring.’