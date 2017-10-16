Search

Indian restaurant surprises car dealer with curry event

From left to right: Bhagyashree Shah, Claire Hopkins , Mark Trapani, Faz Ahmed and Roopa Amlani. Picture: Roger Forman
A FAMILY-owned Indian restaurant has gone the extra mile to spice up the lives of Snows BMW.

The Akash, based on Albert Road, surprised bosses at the car dealership with authentic food, Bollywood dancers and a decorated office.

The staff wanted to celebrate national curry week and keep plans quiet from managing director, Mark Trapani.

Akash manager Faz Ahmed said: ‘I was impressed that during national curry week not only did Snows BMW want to eat curry but they embraced the culture too.

‘One of the workers told me they have been eating curry every day. Even I would struggle to manage that!’