Innovation centre set to expand and create jobs

Have your say

A INNOVATION centre for start-up firms will soon undergo a £6m expansion.

Fareham Borough Council has approved plans to extend Fareham Innovation Centre.

The new site will feature 3,400sq m of floor space, 33 offices, five workshops and parking spaces.

The current £5.3m innovation centre, which is used by start-up and early stage firms, has 24 offices and 15 workshops.

The centre was fully occupied within 12 months of opening in April, 2015 and is operated by Oxford Innovation on behalf of Fareham council.

Currently, 110 people are working across a variety of businesses located at the centre. A spokesman for the centre also advised that local businesses regularly drop in to use the facilities such as meeting rooms.

The site’s expansion will not only create a larger space for firms to work, it will also create around 292 new job opportunities, boosting the local economy.

Cllr Seán Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘The extension to the successful existing innovation centre is great news for Daedalus and the Solent Enterprise Zone.’

The new and improved centre is set to open in spring 2018.