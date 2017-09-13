iPhone X might be the ‘future of smartphone design’ - but is it really worth your cash?

Apple has unveiled its new special edition iPhone to mark its 10th anniversary - but its price tag has caused controversy among smartphone users.

The technology giant used its live event last night to show off the new device, which is complete with an edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition technology.

Picture: Apple/PA Wire

But the phone has been given a starting price of £999 - which can rise to £1,149 for the highest specification version.

It will go on sale on November 3.

This will be about two months after the iPhone 8 and 8 plus go on sale. They begin shipping on September 22.

Technology expert Ian Fogg, from IHS Markit, said the price jump had been overstated for what the iPhone X offers in terms of an upgrade.

The new Apple iPhone X. Picture: Apple/PA

He said: ‘Apple is hoping the later availability date for iPhone X will not affect iPhone 8 sales this quarter.’

‘Apple’s lower iPhone 8 pricing should limit the impact, but it remains a risk. iPhone X is the future of smartphone design, but it’s also available in the future too.

‘iPhone X is a premium-priced smartphone which for the first time goes over the 1,000 dollars threshold for the top 256GB model.

‘It will still sell in enormous volumes because Apple has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to persuade consumers to shift their overall spending to place a greater share of their disposable income towards a smartphone purchase.’

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Picture: Apple/PA

The new phone will be Apple’s first to include facial recognition technology, allowing users to unlock the device with their face.

It replaces the fingerprint-scanning Touch ID, built into the home button.

