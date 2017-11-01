Isle of Wight ferry firm joins military discount scheme

VETERANS, military personnel and emergency services workers in Portsmouth will now benefit from discounted travel to the Isle of Wight.

Wightlink has signed up to the defence discount service and blue light card offering cheaper rates on services from Portsmouth to the Isle of Wight.

The ferry firm’s chief executive, Keith Greenfield, said: ‘We are all indebted to military personnel and emergency service workers who often go far beyond the call of duty to keep us safe. Offering them a discount on travel to and from the Isle of Wight is Wightlink’s way of saying thank you.’

More than one million people nationwide benefit from the discount schemes.

Tom Dalby, head of defence discount service, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Wightlink and feel that this gives members a great saving opportunity.

‘Many of our members already visit the Isle of Wight each year and we feel that this opportunity will encourage many more to take the ferry and save along the way.’