IT expert warns of dangers when diving into the Cloud

A local IT firm is warning businesses to tread carefully when entering into a cloud service.

Taylor Made Computer Solutions in Fareham has seen a spike in the number of clients approaching it for help after encountering problems when migrating to a cloud. The Cloud Industry Forum revealed four in five UK organisations have adopted into a cloud service.

Managing director of TMCS Nigel Taylor said: ‘Businesses are diving head-first into solutions being sold as the solution to all of our IT issues. Unfortunately this simply isn’t true or possible. Knowing what systems are cloud-ready and which need to be added can save huge problems - and a lot of money.’