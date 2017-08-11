IT firm hires apprentices in local recruitment scheme

Search

Taylor Made managing director Nigel Taylor welcomes apprentices Sam Barker and Max Laskey
AN IT firm has taken on two new apprenticeships as it continues its strategy to nurture home-grown talent.

Taylor Made, based in Fareham, has welcomed Max Laskey and Sam Barker to its apprenticeship programme. The pair will become part of the business’s growing IT support team and receive training on cyber security and IT.

Managing director Nigel Taylor said: ‘It’s important to us to create employment opportunities for local people. There’s no shortage of talent.’

Sam, 16, said: ‘ I absolutely love IT and want to get straight into it rather than going to college. Getting paid to earn while I learn is a bonus too.’