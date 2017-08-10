IT firm marks reaching 10 years trading

AN IT firm has opened its doors to the public after 10 years of trading in a bid to give hope to other small Hampshire businesses.

Digi Toolbox in Segensworth is a small company specialising in IT, telecoms and web design.

It celebrated 10 years in trade on July 31 and invited other small, local firms to attend and learn more extending their lifespan in these uncertain times.

Managing director of Digi Toolbox, Mark Viccars, said: ‘At a time when many small south coast businesses are pensive about Brexit, we wanted to celebrate a decade of trading by giving other small local businesses the message that even within a very competitive market, good service and hard work still makes success possible.’

Mark credited the businesses’ approach to projects, the calibre of its products and its method of sourcing staff as some of the key reasons for its longevity.

He said: ‘We believe in looking beyond the typical avenues that other companies use.’

‘From the sourcing of employees through to the innovative products and services we provide, we have been able to utilise a wealth of resources that many businesses overlook.’

The business is passionate about supporting other firms within the community who are smaller in operation and want to stand the test of time. The open day set out to give guidance and show proof that smaller firms can thrive in this economy.

Mark said: ‘We are not just here to sell ourselves, we are here to help other south coast small businesses succeed in these uncertain times –through sharing information and passing on our knowledge.’

To find out more call Digi Toolbox on 01489 297070 or email mark@digitoolbox.com