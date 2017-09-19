IT team reaches dizzy heights in three peaks charity climb

A TEAM of local IT experts have gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts after climbing the three highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales.

In just 29 hours, the staff at Taylor Made Computer Solutions completed their mammoth task.

In an effort to raise money for Wessex Cancer Trust, the team behind the climb gathered donations from friends, colleagues and other supporters and could have beaten their £15,000 target.

Close to 20 employees climbed Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Snowdon.

The group had to battle fatigue and harsh conditions as some of the climb was completed in darkness.

Team member and finance director at Taylor Made Joe Jeffers said: ‘It was an amazing experience and one that’s brought us even closer together as a team.

‘It was tough at times, particularly when we were climbing the steep inclines of Scaffel Pike with wet feet from crossing a river.

‘That said, the camaraderie, humour and great team spirit kept us going and we’re so pleased to have completed the challenge.

‘The clouds cleared as we reached the peak of our final mountain – Snowdon – and it was a really fantastic moment.’

The team set themselves a £15,000 target and with donations still coming in, they are hoping to exceed that.

Managing director Nigel Taylor said: ‘I’m so proud of the team and what they’ve achieved with their marvelous efforts for this fantastic local charity.

‘I have no doubt we’ll hit our fundraising target over the coming days as fellow businesses dig deep and support the cause.’

If you would like to support the team, you can donate money by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/Taylor-Made-Three-Peaks.