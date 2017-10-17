Jamie’s Italian in Portsmouth to close

JAMIE’S Italian at Gunwharf Quays is closing and will become four shops.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant confirmed the closure this morning and said they will be looking to secure the jobs of staff in Portsmouth.

Jamie's Italian, in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings

It is one of the largest Jamie’s Italian’s in the country.

‘The space we occupy will be split into four separate retail units,’ she said.

‘The closure is in no way a reflection on the dedication and commitment of our staff and we will be looking to secure as many of those affected as possible with alternative jobs within the restaurant group estate.’

_______________________________

Wondering where to go when Jamie’s closes? Our video lists five restaurants in Gunwharf Quays recommended by TripAdvisor reviewers. Jamie’s ranked 145th of 524 restaurants across Portsmouth.

_______________________________

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘The centre is continually evolving to ensure guests have the best possible experience.

‘Although we are sad to say goodbye to Jamie’s Italian, we look forward to providing new shopping and dining experiences as part of our ongoing development.’

News of the closure comes on the same day that the chain revealed it had seen an 11 per cent drop in sales of sweet drinks following the introduction of the sugar tax, which saw 10p added to their price.

Jamie’s Italian, a branch of a chain run by TV chef Jamie Oliver, opened in Gunwharf Quays in May 2011.

Based at the Plaza, it has seating for 240 inside and 100 outside on the terrace.

At the time, Jamie Oliver said: ‘Jamie said: ‘I’m so excited to be bringing Jamie’s Italian to Portsmouth. ‘I just know the local people will take Jamie’s Italian to their hearts because it really is delicious food at a price that will please everyone – businesspeople, students, mums and dads, everyone.’

In January, Jamie’s Italian announced it was closing branches in Aberdeen, Cheltenham, Exeter, Tunbridge Wells and in London, the Ludgate and Richmond blaming a ‘tough market’ following the Brexit vote.