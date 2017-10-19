Jongleurs chain of comedy clubs has gone into administration

Have your say

COMEDY clubs, including one in Gunwharf Quays, have closed down with immediate effect.

All Jongleurs comedy clubs have suspended operations after going into administration.

The brand is licenced by Roving Ventures Ltd and has clubs throughout the UK including one in Tiger Tiger, Portsmouth.

Jongleurs website currently lists no upcoming shows for the Portsmouth area.

The news was announced on October 17 after a letter, reportedly sent by bookers for the chain Julia Chamberlain and Angie McEvoy, was sent out to agencies to advise that all future shows have been cancelled.