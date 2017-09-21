Judges impressed by Paige’s rise to retail stardom

AFTER an impressive tale of going through the ranks, Paige Sibley took home the Rising Star of the Year award at The News Retail and Leisure Awards.

The 20-year-old described her astonishment after being announced as the judges’ top choice for the accolade.

Paige began working at Monsoon and Accessorize when she was 17 as a temporary, weekend employee.

She said the job was perfect for fitting around her college responsibilities as, at the time, she was studying for her A-levels.

But Paige soon discovered a passion for the industry and began dedicating more time to her role at the store in Fareham Shopping Centre, covering shifts on her days off.

During a summer break, she became a senior member of staff and was responsible for running the branch at weekends – a considerable amount of responsibility for most 17 year olds but something, her employers say, Paige handled with ease.

Paige said: ‘After I finished college I became a full-time member of staff and I loved it. I really enjoy the job itself and meeting new people, speaking to customers to solve any issues and providing great service.’

When the Fareham store was looking for a new manager, Paige had already been hired as supervisor and was asked to fill the management role while senior staff searched for a suitable candidate.

Paige’s superiors said that it wasn’t long before senior staff realised that they had an ideal candidate right in front of them.

Area manager for Monsoon Accessorize Abbie Thomas Ware said: ‘Paige is an inspiration for all new team members looking for a career in retail. She has well and truly started from the bottom & worked up.

‘Her dedication and commitment to her role and development has meant that she has fast tracked into a permanent manager’s position and is now an integral part of my team. Her desire to progress through the levels to become a manager is an inspiration to all.’

On her win, Paige said: ‘I’m so excited to have won. It’s really nice that my team have nominated me and that they have so much faith in me. I very much enjoy my job and realised quickly that it is something I want to build a career in.’