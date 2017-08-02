Kennel celebrates 21 years with impressive new unit

MUIRBURN Boarding Kennels & Cattery in Horndean is celebrating 21 years of caring for local dogs and cats by opening a new, state of the art cattery.

Owners Peter and Sue Martin are upgrading their boarding facility for cats with a new uPVC structure and cabin sizes have been increased by over 40%. The new unit has individually heated cabins and two double-sized cabins for families of cats. They also all feature outside exercise areas.

Peter and Sue said: ‘The new cattery has allowed us to improve the level of care we can provide.’

An open evening to celebrate will take place for visitors on August 11 from 5pm-8pm.