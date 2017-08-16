Kia UK president attends launch of new Hendy showroom in Portsmouth

BRAND new Kia facilities in Portsmouth have been officially opened.

President and CEO of Kia Motors (UK) Limited Paul Philpott attended the launch of the showroom at Hendy in Southampton Road earlier this month.

The opening of the new site comes after the brand has seen a market share in the UK rise to 3.7 per cent.

Speaking at the launch, Paul said: ‘I am delighted that Hendy is growing its business with Kia. It shows a real commitment to our brand, especially alongside its two other sites in Eastleigh and Tunbridge Wells.. The dealership itself looks inviting.’

‘Hendy really is a great partner of ours, we’ve grown together since 2006 and we’re looking forward to working with the group in a increased capacity, now this dealership is operational and complete.’

Paul Hendy, Hendy Group chief executive, expressed his delight at having the CEO attend the opening.

Paul said: ‘Portsmouth is an extremely important location for the group and this investment ensures we can offer customers the very best experience at an exciting time for Kia.

‘The new showroom offers Kia customers the very latest in showroom experiences and we are thrilled that Paul has been able to see first-hand our Portsmouth Kia operation and our investment here for the future,

‘Kia is a highly popular range for buyers in the area and with some significant new launches this year we are delighted to offer customers the ideal environment in which to see all that Kia has to offer.’

The motor brand has set a target to sell 92,000 cars in the UK this year.

It is to launch new cars including the Kia Stonic and Kia Stinger – the brand’s first car in the fastback sports sedan market. The car made its first appearance at the dealership opening.