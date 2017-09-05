Kitchen and joinery firm marks first birthday with sales celebration

A TRADE outlet for kitchens and joinery has celebrated its first birthday.

Benchmarx, based in Fitzherbert Road, Portsmouth and part of the Travis Perkins brand, opened up to the public to say hello and offer discounts in way of celebration.

Heading the local operation, Dan Searle said: ‘This is very much a family operation. I’ve worked here for years because the team are very inclusive and supportive of each other.

‘We were very happy to be marking out first birthday with this event.’

Fellow employee Kim Paffett said: ‘Despite being a part of a larger brand we’re a small, personable and local team.

‘What we really want to do is stress that we’re here. There are so many ‘‘Bob the builder’’ types around, but a service like ours provides a secure and safe delivery.’

The team are thrilled with their location and said that, since opening, it had been a success.

Kim said: ‘Since we opened we have had a lot of success. More and more people have realised that we’re here to help.

‘Our open day surpassed our expectations as we’ve made roughly an extra £10,000 in sales and have secured another two or three accounts.’

Despite being such a small team, Kim said everyone in the branch received in-depth training and development.

The firm is also passionate about getting involved in the community, she said

Dan is manager for the under-sevens team at Herswood Rangers and the company sponsors the team kit.

The staff will also be working alongside McMillan this month to host a coffee and cake morning.

Kim said: ‘Please come and see us. We have lots of upcoming sales and offers for people to take advantage of.’