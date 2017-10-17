Lady Luck strikes twice for Portsmouth gambler

Have your say

A BLACKJACK player has had a very successful week – to put things mildly.

A customer visiting Grosvenor Casino in Gunwharf Quays won the jackpot on the casino’s ace king suited side bet – twice.

This won the customer a total of £4,309.37.

The side bet gives customers the chance to win one of three progressive jackpots.

Casino operations manager Doug Bonner said: ‘The progressive jackpot works as a separate bet to the actual game.

‘Both the player and the dealer must get ace king.

‘There are three levels of jackpot – minor, major and mega.

‘On this occasion our customer won the minor bet twice – which is just incredible.’

Tracey Collins, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Gunwharf Quays said: ‘We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner with our Grosvenor Ace King Suited progressive side bet.

‘We have heard news of many other Grosvenor Casino customers winning the jackpot all around the country and it’s great to be part of the good news with a winner of our own.

‘It’s great to see people enjoying our gaming area and having a big win like this creates a really exciting buzz around the new additions to the casino. We hope we can get many more players from Portsmouth walking away with the jackpot.’