Last chance for nominations

Have your say

THERE is less than one week left to nominate extraordinary people for a national award.

People across the UK are being urged to nominate local people who go above and beyond for a national accolade as nominations for the British Citizen Awards close on October 6.

Since the event launched in January 2015, over 180 individuals have been recognised for their accomplishments which have positively impacted their communities.

The next medal presentation ceremony will take place in January 2018 at the Palace of Westminster.

The youngest winner to receive an award is 14 year old Ethan Evans who overcame health challenges to raise over £20,000 for different charities.

Up to thirty nominees will be shortlisted for an award. To nominate someone, email nominations@britishcitizenawards.co.uk