Here are some of the latest planning applications in your area.

PORTSMOUTH

Milton: Construction of ground-floor extension to rear elevation (after demolition of existing structure) at 73 Locksway Road; Mr Eugene De Beer.

Cosham: Application for approval of reserved matters in respect of appearance, landscaping and scale associated with the Spur Road extension of Lakeshore Drive at Lakeside, North Harbour, Western Road; NW North Harbour Trustee I Ltd.

Nelson: Change of use to five flats with external alterations to include changes to windows and doors, construction of rear dormer and formation of vehicle hardstanding at 48 Stubbington Avenue; Ferrata Ltd.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Single-storey rear extension and replacement detached garage at 168 Gosport Road; Mr & Mrs Toney Cheney.

Fareham West: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension at 96 Abbeyfield Drive; Mr & Mrs A Knowles.

Park Gate: Three-bedroom chalet bungalow at 33 Peters Road, Locks Heath; Mr Noel Cullen.

Titchfield: Change of use of listed barn to five-bedroom dwelling, formation of access and curtilage, demolition of single-storey building, demolition of toilet block, demolition of fisherman’s hut and construction of garage to serve dwelling at Carrow Row Farm, 15 Segensworth Road; Mr and Ms Steven and Joanna Hammond.

GOSPORT

Anglesey: Two-storey side extension at 15 Long Water Drive; Mr and Mrs Mathers

Forton: Single-storey rear/side extension at 1 Grove Road; Mr Haggard

Anglesey: Single-storey front extension and enclosure of front porch (conservation area) at 10 Somervell Close; Mrs S Cooke

Lee East: Single-storey extension to existing detached garage at 11 Longdon Drive; Mr Julian Stevenson

HAVANT

Battins: Partial side extension at first floor level, partial two-storey rear side/rear extension, and partial single-storey side/rear extension at 346 Middle Park Way; Mr Steven Hills.

Waterloo: Extensions and alterations to include first-floor front gable projections, two-storey side and rear extension, and a new roof over an existing garage at 11 Billett Avenue; Mr and Mrs Templeton.

Hayling West: Retention of loft conversion and roof windows to south elevation at 17 Walnut Tree Close; Mr and Mrs R Williams.

Emsworth: Raise roof height and form one self-contained manager’s flat to second floor roof area, with new internal stairwell from first floor at The Railway Inn, 95 North Street; Mr D Lucas.