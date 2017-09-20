Law company welcomes back development expert

Have your say

LAW firm Blake Morgan has welcomed an expert back to its team.

The business, which has offices in Portsmouth, recently appointed John Parkinson to its business development team.

John began his career as a marketing assistant at the firm in 2000 before departing in 2010.

John said: ‘Ever since I began working at this firm it has always been heading in exciting directions with its strong reputation, and was a fantastic place to build my career.

‘All of these points still remain true so many years later, and I very much look forward to jumping back in and contributing to Blake Morgan’s future growth.’