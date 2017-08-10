Law expert advises to prepare for new data protection rule

BUSINESSES are been told to prepare for new data protection laws after a recent government announcement.

Blake Morgan’s law expert Jon Belcher has advised that the emphasis on maintaining cross-border data flows and the positive tone of the changes with impending Brexit were to be welcomed.

Jon said: ‘The government is talking about data protection reform as a positive change to empower individuals, rather than as a damaging cost to organisations. There is a strong emphasis on maintaining cross-border data flows. In the uncertain world of impending Brexit, that is something to be welcomed.’