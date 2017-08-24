Law expert warns ‘Protect from trademark trolls’

AN attorney has warned business owners on the importance of protecting their trademark.

Ben Evans, law professional at Blake Morgan, has advised that trademarking has become more complex as people can register to trademark generic words or phrases. Ben said: ‘We have seen a worrying development in which one individual appears to be using his companies to register hundreds of trademarks, many similar to those used by existing businesses.’

Ben advised that you can stop these ‘trolls’ by defending your trademark. Ben said: ‘If firms do not defend their trademarks, they could become weakened and it could be more difficult to fight off further attacks.’