Law firm gears up for Goodwood sponsorship

FINANCIAL firm Smith & Williamson has announced a four-year bespoke deal with Goodwood Revival.
The three-day annual motor event, which takes place every September, attracts over 150,000 people from across the world.
The team at Hampshire-based Smith & Williamson have expressed their excitement at the sponsorship deal.
Managing partner of the south coast office, Andrew Edmonds, said: ‘I am thrilled with the sponsorship arrangement with Goodwood Revival.
‘It is a fantastic opportunity to be involved with one of the premier events in the local calendar.’
