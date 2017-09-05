Search

Law firm gears up for Goodwood sponsorship

Caption: Thousands gather to witness classic cars in action at Goodwood Revival Goodwood Revival, Goodwood Estate, Chichester, West Sussex, United Kingdom, on September 11, 2016. Dominic James Photography

FINANCIAL firm Smith & Williamson has announced a four-year bespoke deal with Goodwood Revival.

The three-day annual motor event, which takes place every September, attracts over 150,000 people from across the world.

The team at Hampshire-based Smith & Williamson have expressed their excitement at the sponsorship deal.

Managing partner of the south coast office, Andrew Edmonds, said: ‘I am thrilled with the sponsorship arrangement with Goodwood Revival.

‘It is a fantastic opportunity to be involved with one of the premier events in the local calendar.’