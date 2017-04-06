Law firm gets accreditation

A LAW firm has spoken of its pride at being accredited by the International Organisation for Standardisation.

After assessment, Verisona Law, which has an office at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, has been granted certification of the latest ISO 9000 Quality Standard, 9001:2015.

This ISO 9000 Quality Standards use a number of quality management principles, including customer focus, motivation and implication of top management, to help ensure clients get consistent, good quality products and services.

Maria Hart, chief operating officer at Verisona Law, said: ‘We are delighted to have had such positive feedback from ISO.

‘It requires a great deal of attention and effort to achieve, but the benefits of being approved by such a well-recognised and respected body is beneficial to the firm and reassuring for all those we work with and for.’