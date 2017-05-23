Law firm given international honour for industry contribution

A FIRM has been recognised for its contribution to law with an international honour.

Blake Morgan was presented with a Founder Member award at the 36th International Conference of the TAGLaw network, in Paris.

The award recognises Blake Morgan’s international expertise and contribution to the network, a worldwide alliance of independent law firms.

Jill Bainbridge, litigation partner and intellectual property specialist at Blake Morgan, said: ‘This award recognises the firm’s contribution to TAGLaw and its various working groups. We are very proud to have been honoured in this way.’