Law firm in blooming big flower grower transaction

ONE of the UK’s biggest growers and suppliers of plants and flowers has been assisted by a local law firm.

The corporate team at Blake Morgan advised Butters Group Limited on the sale of its Flamingo Horticulture. The Butters Group turns over £52m a year with more than 300 staff working across its divisions.

James Hawkeswood, the head of Blake Morgan’s south coast corporate team, who led the legal team on the transaction, said: ‘This was a great deal for a very successful company whose management team is clearly top-drawer. They were a pleasure to work with. We wish the group every success for the future.’