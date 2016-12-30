Law firm marks anniversary

SOLICITORS supported a community and arts association by making a donation as part of their firm’s golden anniversary celebrations.

George Ide LLP, a full-service law firm that was established in Chichester in 1961, chose the New Park Community and Arts Association as its third golden anniversary charity, donating £5 from every bill exceeding £150 plus VAT charged during the third quarter of the firm’s 50th year.

Ian Oliver, litigation partner at George Ide LLP, presented a cheque for £4,080 to the charity’s chairman and development manager.

He said: ‘It is a great pleasure to support a charity that makes a valuable contribution to community life.’

To mark the firm’s 50th anniversary, George Ide is making four charitable donations. It has already contributed to St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and homeless charity Stonepillow.