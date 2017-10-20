Law firm partner is named ‘phenomenal’ by guide

Have your say

A SOLICITORS with headquarters in Portsmouth has had a staff member highlighted as ‘phenomenal’ in a prestigious directory.

Coffin Mew has risen in the Legal 500 rankings for its work in the TMT sector and partner Mark O’Halloran has been commended for his work.

The directory highlighted Mark as ‘phenomenal’ for his ‘unique mix of deep legal knowledge, which combines with a pragmatic approach’.

Mark’s commercial services team recently launched a assessment tool for businesses to check their compliance with General Data Protected Regulation, the biggest overhaul to data protection law in 20 years.