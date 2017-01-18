Law firm receives high praise in legal guide

LAW firm Blake Morgan has been praised in Chambers and Partners – the authoritative guide to the legal profession in the UK.

Chambers UK listed 17 of the firm’s teams in the south in its 2017 edition, with seven of those achieving the highest Band 1 ranking, eight at Band 2 and two in the third band.

The directory described Blake Morgan as a ‘pre-eminent full service firm’ with ‘highly-experienced’ lawyers and ‘excellent’ client service.

The Band 1 rankings were for the firm’s agriculture and rural affairs, crime, employment, intellectual property, pensions, private client and professional negligence teams in the south.

Sadak Miah, regional partner, said: ‘This is an extremely strong showing for Blake Morgan’s Portsmouth and Southampton teams in a widely-respected and prestigious guide to expertise and client service in the legal profession.

‘I’m particularly pleased with these rankings because they are based on the views of clients and peers who have given an overwhelmingly positive view of their experiences with the firm.’