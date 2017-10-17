Law partner shortlisted for prestigious award

Have your say

A LITIGATION expert has been shortlisted for a major award recognising inspirational businesswomen.

Alison McClure has been nominated in the Professional of the Year category at the Venus awards.

The accolade is awarded to women who have demonstrated success in the Hampshire business community.

The ceremony, sponsored by NatWest, recognises and rewards women from across the country.

As partner and divisional director of litigation and dispute resolution at Blake Morgan, Alison was named a ‘formidable businesswoman’ by Legal 500.

Alison represents the south coast law team and also works as a business coach and mentor.

She said: ‘I’m delighted to be nominated for an award that celebrates and encourages gender diversity in business.

‘Blake Morgan has a genuine commitment to supporting women’s careers and has a strong track record of women in partnership and senior management positions.’

The awards will be held on November 11 at The Spark at Southampton Solent University.