Law team makes the move to improve accessibility

A local law firm has moved to a larger space to improve accessibility for clients - and it’s just next door.

The Biscoes team officially opened its new office with the help of Gosport Mayor Cllr Linda Batty.

Managing director Alison Lee (pictured with the mayor) said: ‘Our old premises spread across two floors with two flights of steps to our reception. This made it tricky for clients with mobility problems or small children in pushchairs.

‘We have now taken the adjacent ground floor space which is a more welcoming office for clients.

‘It also gives us a greater presence on the High Street.’