Lawyers celebrate successes

LAW firm Churchers Bolitho Way is celebrating after winning a top award, hiring a new commercial law specialist and promoting staff.

The firm – which has offices in Portsmouth, Fareham, Cosham, Lee-on-the-Solent, Gosport and Ryde – was named law firm of the year at the Isle of Wight Law Society annual dinner. The accolade came just 12 months after it won the same award for the Hampshire Law Society.

Emma Gifford, who worked in commercial law and property in the Isle of Wight for a number of years, has now joined the team at Churchers Bolitho Way.

She said: ‘This is a really forward-looking law firm that delivers excellent legal service.’

And that’s not the end of the celebrations for the firm. Three members of staff have been promoted – Elizabeth Moger has been promoted to partner and Lauren McIntosh has been promoted to associate, as has Faye Evans.