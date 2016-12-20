Lawyers celebrate their listing in industry guide

A SPECIALIST team of lawyers has been listed in one of the legal profession’s most prestigious industry guides.

The Insolvency & Business Turnaround Team at Verisona Law, in 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, has been featured in the latest edition of the annual Chambers Guide for its work in matters of contentious and personal insolvency, directors’ disqualification and assisting businesses in financial trouble.

Director Nick Oliver said: ‘This is the first time the team has been listed in the Chambers Guide, which is a sign of how far we’ve come in the past year. Everyone has worked extremely hard.’