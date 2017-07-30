Le Cafe Parisien re-possessed for failing to pay rent

Have your say

A CAFE popular with students has been re-possessed for failing to pay rent.

Le Cafe Parisien in Montgomery Way has been forced to close after its owners, Language Specialist International Limit, re-possessed the property.

The re-possession notice on the window of the cafe

Notices have been plastered all over the cafe's windows providing reasons for the closure.

A letter from international law firm Evershed Sutherland reads: 'We are instructed by Language Specialist International Limited, your landlord at the above property pusuant to the lease between Language Specialists International Limited and Le Cafe Parisien.

'We confirm that in view of your failure to pay the rent due under the lease, our client has peaceably re-entered the property and taken possession.

'The lease has therefore been forfeited.'

Those that run the cafe have been given 21 days to collect any of their goods at the property before they are disposed of.

Le Cafe Parisien is based right in the heart of Portsmouth's university quarter and is well-loved by students and residents alike.