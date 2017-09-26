Leaders are ‘feeling positive’

BUSINESS owners are feeling more confident about their company prospects, a report has revealed.
Outlook among leaders across the south has been announced as positive according to a recent survey conducted by law firm Coffin Mew.
Around 70 per cent of businesses questioned said they felt more confident than they did 12 months ago. A further 13 per cent claimed to have ‘never been more confident’.
More than half of businesses surveyed advised they plan to recruit more staff, with just five per cent forecasting a decrease in their workforce.
Partner at Coffin Mew Ian Dawes said: ‘Survey respondents echoed what we have seen reported ever since the referendum about Brexit being a concern for business, but the overwhelming stance of the businesses we spoke to was one of hopefulness and positivity.’
