Leaders ‘dissatisfied’ with Brexit negotiations

BUSINESS leaders have expressed major dissatisfaction with the way Brexit negotiations are being handled, a report has revealed.

The Harvey Nash Business Leaders Survey questioned 130 senior professionals from across the UK, 63 per cent of whom have an annual turnover in excess of £10 million.

Four-fifths of the leaders believe the government is ‘doing a bad job’ and only 11 per cent said they feel on course to navigate Brexit successfully.

The report stated 83 per cent do not expect Prime Minister Theresa May to last until the 2022 General Election.

Natalie Whittlesey, director at Harvey Nash, said: ‘The survey shows a complete lack of confidence in the current government strategy among British businesses.

‘More worrying is the feeling that there isn’t a realistic alternative to today’s government. Business leaders want change.

‘They want a fresh approach, unburdened by all the infighting. Sadly, from the responses we received, no one in politics seems to fit that bill.’