Leaders praise paint work

TWENTY civic leaders were welcomed at a family-owned powder coating business.

APR Powder Coatings, in Waterlooville, hosted the trip and owner Jim Merriott provided a tour of the facilities.

The dignitaries visited APR as a part of a tour of exemplar businesses based in the Havant and Waterlooville region led by Mayor of Havant Faith Ponsonby.

Cllr Ponsonby became familiar with APR when she attended the opening of its new site in the summer and was shown the capability of the new and improved ovens.

She said: ‘I wanted to bring fellow leaders to see what APR are doing by bringing employment to the area and by providing a high-quality service for boat building and manufacturers in the south.’

Since last year, APR has moved and expanded its team through the development of the largest independent oven on the south coast.