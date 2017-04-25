Leadership test devised for fire service

A GROUND-BREAKING tool has been devised to help shape the fire chiefs of the future.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service is the first fire service in the UK to adopt the Leadership Judgement Indicator – an online leadership test for assessing leadership styles – a method championed by the private sector.

HFRS and the creators of the online tool Formula 4 Leadership worked together to create a model that would work for the fire service.

Station manager Glenn Bowyer, who is in charge of the project, said: ‘This tool will help develop the leaders of the future and prepare them to deal with modern challenges.’