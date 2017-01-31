Leading law firms to merge in growth deal

LAW firms Coffin Mew and Charles Lucas & Marshall have announced that they are to merge, creating a legal services business with more than 270 years of combined experience across the central south region.

The deal is a catalyst for Coffin Mew’s expansion in the south, taking the firm’s size to more than 200 employees across offices in Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton, London and Brighton, and now Newbury, Wantage and Swindon.

Charles Lucas & Marshall will continue trading as such for the time being, and will be seeking to deepen and enhance its relationships with clients and contacts.

Miles Brown, CEO, said: ‘This merger will make Coffin Mew one of the largest law firms in the region – and sets us firmly on track to achieve our target of being a £20m turnover company by 2020.

‘The ethos of Charles Lucas & Marshall is wholly compatible with our own. There is also a great synergy between our mutual specialisms.

‘We can now present a bigger and better private client offering and bolstered corporate service offer, as well as expertise in the agriculture sector.’

Hemant Amin, managing partner of Charles Lucas & Marshall, added: ‘Merging with one of the south’s leading law firms gives Charles Lucas & Marshall the opportunity to remain in the vanguard of legal practice in the region.

‘In Coffin Mew we have found a like-minded, highly respected firm that will enhance our expertise and depth of experience, making our client service second to none and a legal force to be reckoned with in the south.’

Contracts have been exchanged and it is anticipated that the merger will formally complete by the end of March.