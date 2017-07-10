Legal company makes it to international shortlist

LAW firm Blake Morgan has featured in the new edition of Media Law International.

The list includes practitioners with media law expertise across 56 jurisdictions.

The guide is shared by leading media law firms around the world and is compiled through independent market analysis, focusing solely on media law.

Local business Blake Morgan have been included as a Tier 3 firm and was commended for it’s expertise in intellectual property, contract issues, licensing and defamation amongst other sectors.

Partner and head of intellectual property at Blake Morgan, Jill Bainbriidge said: ‘The media and entertainment industry continues to grow at a rapid rate, particularly due to the expansion and proliferation of digital platforms which transcend borders and often require an international approach.

‘I am pleased that Blake Morgan’s expertise at this level has been recognised in this highly-regarded, independent guide.’

The business endeavours to strengthen it’s ties with legal communities across jurisdictions internationally.