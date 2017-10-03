Leisure centre shortlisted for top industry awards

A LEISURE centre based in Fareham has been named as a contender for two top industry awards.

The team at Fareham Leisure Centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Fareham Borough Council, has been shortlisted for a Regional Gym of the Year (South) and Local Authority Gym of the Year accolade at the 2017 National Fitness Awards.

Ryan Grant, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: ‘We put people at the heart of everything we do. We’re passionate about maintaining our position as an essential part of the local community. I’m really proud of the team and know they will build on this success.’