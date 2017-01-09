Leisure firm prepares to roll out bumper Portsmouth leisure membership deal

A LEISURE firm has revealed its plans to launch a low cost multi-site membership across seven of Portsmouth’s sports centres.

BH Live has managed The Pyramids Centre since 2013, and from February will manage six other facilities across the city as part of a 10-year deal.

It will then launch its one single membership across all of its sites from £24 per month, giving access to the gyms, classes and swimming pools.

Concessionary, family and corporate memberships will also be announced with more detail to be released in the coming weeks.

Tory culture boss, Councillor Linda Symes said: ‘This is exactly the sort of innovative management we expected the new partnership to bring to our leisure centres.

‘Residents across the city will benefit from the enhanced memberships options and improvements to facilities and this will make a real difference in helping to get more people active, improving health outcomes and taking pressure off of NHS and adult social care services.’

As part of the new deal, BH Live is set to manage the Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre, Portsmouth Tennis Centre, Eastney Swimming Pool, Wimbledon Park Sports Centre and Charter Community Sports Centre.

The project is in partnership with Portsmouth City Council, which will see £3.4m invested in improving facilities.

People can register their interest and get membership offer alerts at bhliveactive.org.uk/Portsmouth.