Lidl proud to be part of retail park

SUPERMARKET brand Lidl has expressed its excitement about being part of a new retail park in the heart of Gosport.

Plans for the Brockhurst Gate Retail Park were approved by Gosport Borough Council on Wednesday evening – and Lidl has confirmed that they will be setting up shop in one of the units.

Regional head of property James Mitchell said: ‘We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission, and look forward to getting started on the construction.’