Lidl wants to replace Fareham store with more ‘contemporary building’

A SUPERMARKET chain is looking to replace one of its stores with a bigger and more modern building.

Lidl has submitted a planning application to Fareham Borough Council to demolish its current store at Speedfields Park in the town and build a new one in its place, including the buildings at 10 to 23 Apex Centre.

In the application it said: ‘The new store will provide a contemporary building, incorporate more glazing than the existing and will be more energy-efficient and sustainable.’

To see the application, visit fareham.gov.uk.