Linda triumphs at motor industry awards ceremony

A saleswoman in Portsmouth has been presented with a national award.

Linda Gillard from Snows SEAT Portsmouth was named Sales Manager of the Year at the Motor Trader Industry Awards 2017.

The event was held at Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, London.

Linda, who works for Snows Motor Group, attended the ceremony and was handed the accolade in front of more than 1,000 people from the motor industry.

She began working for the company 14 years ago, starting out as a sales executive and working her way up to sales manager.

The judges cited that Linda ‘excelled in every key performance indicator she was measured against’.

Linda said: ‘To be recognised with an award in the biggest car retailing night in the calendar has left me speechless.’

‘The award very much reflects a team effort and I’d like to thank my colleagues at Snows SEAT Portsmouth for their commitment, passion and support in helping me give our customers the best customer service there can be.’

Linda received glowing testimonials from both her employers and her clients.

Group board director at Snows Neil McCue said:

‘The judges said that managing a sales team in a busy dealership requires a clear game plan and strong core competences, as well as energy and positivity, and Linda proves that time and time again. Linda is leading by example, with her attitude that “you can never have a bad day because that affects everyone else” and we are all incredibly proud of what she has achieved.’

This will be Linda’s second industry award after having won Snows’ Manager of the Year gold award.

Snows is ranked the 60th largest motor group in the UK and employs around 160 staff.