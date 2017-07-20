Local artists and brewery make a staggeringly good pairing

CITY brewery Staggeringly Good held a very special launch for its new double IPA.

The event on July 8 took place at the Play Dead studio in Highland Road and saw a queue of around 200 people eager to get their hands on one of the Jurassix Packs.

The newly-created six-pack was created in collaboration with six local artists. The Staggeringly Good team called upon local creatives who designed some impressive packaging for the new beers.

Big Portsmouth names including My Dog Sighs, Midge, Fark, Other Things (a collaboration between Ooberla and Stu Linfield) and Samo all put their pens to the project.

The brewery allowed for 100 pre-orders of the beer before the event, all of which sold out in under three hours.

The project was put on to bring together Portsmouth’s creativity as the boys at Staggeringly Good love to collaborate with local talent.

One of the brewery’s founders, Joe Ross, said: ‘It was an absolutely fantastic event and it surpassed our expectations. Everything sold out so quickly. I’ve kept a few packs behind, but these are already earmarked for people.

‘The best part about it was that it was a great opportunity to merge fans of the artists involved and their incredible work with the locals who enjoy our beers and love learning more about beer. It was a really successful night on all notes.’

The brewers are now preparing for their next event, which is set to be much bigger.

WarriorFest has been planned for the past year and marks the business’s first anniversary.

Taking place on board HMS Warrior, the beer festival will feature ticket holders in dinosaur fancy dress, sampling delicious beer and listening to live music.