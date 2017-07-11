Local firm hits target to raise £6k in charity cycle

A local financial advisory firm has pedalled its way to raising £6,000 for homeless charity Depaul.

Jason Powell, CEO of Contractor Mortgages Made Easy, led 72 employees (pictured) on a 30km charity cycle from Winchester to Alton on July 7.

Roisin Moore, a community fundraiser for Depaul, said: ‘We’re very grateful the team chose to support Depaul UK. The money enables us to carry on housing and supporting some of the country’s most marginalised young people.

‘We can continue vital emergency and preventative services.’