Local freight carrier in top motor transport win

A Local independent freight carrier has scooped an important industry award.

Steve Porter Transport, an independent freight carrier in Hilsea and the Isle of Wight, took home the first place prize in the partnership category at the Motor Transport Awards with their associates Meachers Global Logistics and Red Funnel Ferries. The logistics company beat a host of international names to the top spot including Parcelforce, Screwfix and DFDS.

Managing director Malcolm Gibson said: ‘We are truly overjoyed to win this prestigious award, it acknowledges true partnership. I am proud to be part of this great team.’