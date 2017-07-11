Local site manager wins industry quality award

A Gosport-based site manager is celebrating this week after winning a top business award.

Michael Collins works for Viewpoint, a McCarthy and Stone retirement living development.

Michael was honoured with the Pride in the Job Quality Award which was presented by the National House Builders’ Council.

The awards have been running for over 35 years and work to recognise site managers across the country who create homes of a high standard. Around 16,000 site managers were assessed and Michael was one of the 450 winners.

To determine the winners, the judges completed spot checks of the day-to-day running of each site. Site managers are also individually assessed and their expertise in the areas of technical knowledge, consistency, leadership and organisation are monitored. The panel advises that those who demonstrate exceptional standards are in with a chance of winning the accolade.

Michael said: ‘I am completely thrilled to receive a Pride in the Job Quality Award. To be commended for this by the NHBC is a real honour.’